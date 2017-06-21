rawalpindi - As many as four persons sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two groups within limits of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai here on Tuesday. The reason behind the bloody clash was told to be an old enmity and exchange of harsh words between the two groups. The injured persons were moved to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment. Police registered a case against the accused who opened fire at opponents and started investigation.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi a clash occurred between Gul Sher Khan group and Ashfaq group at Awan Chowk when Gul Sher Khan’s men opened firing at opponents, which resulted in injuries to four persons. The injured were moved to HFH by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. The injured have been identified as Sajjad Khan, Ashfaq, Navid Ahmed and Abdul Rehman. He said police registered an attempted murder case against Gul Sher Khan, Rabnawaz, Gul Nawaz, Gohar and Ghafoor on complaint of Sajjad Khan and started investigation. SHO vowed to arrest the accused soon.

On the other hand, police have failed to recover a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from the limits of Police Station Airport. Police had also registered a kidnapping case against a man namely Murid Hussain and his son Waqas on complaint of Sajid Mehmood, father of the kidnapped girl. SHO PS Airport Ahsan Kiyani, when contacted, said police were trying to trace out the girl after registration of a case.

He said an accused had been held and was sent to jail by a court.