islamabad - The CDA officials Tuesday stunned the PAC members when they termed a bomb blast in a local hotel was the main reason behind the escalation of cost of Faisal Avenue Project.

CDA officials shared this novel logic with the PAC, which was reviewing the audit objections in CDA department. The committee was reviewing the irregularities in the construction of bypass and flyover of the Faisal Avenue.

Because of the bomb blast in a five-star local hotel in 2008, CDA officials said, the prices of construction items were increased. The committee members argued that heavy traffic was banned in specific areas due to security reasons so the prices were increased.

The convener of committee Maian Abdul Manan and other members were seemingly not satisfied with the reasons presented by the CDA official. The convenor ordered the CDA officials to submit a report of alleged corruption of Rs27 million within two months.