islamabad - Former Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking its directions for the federal government to provide him a copy of the inquiry report in the matter of ‘Dawn Leaks’.

The former PIO has requested the court to direct the government to provide him the said copy so that he may come to know the exact nature of the charges leveled against him and he could avail legal remedies in this matter.

Rao Tehshin moved the court through his counsel Waseem Sajjad Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through secretary information, secretary interior and secretary to the Prime Minister as respondents.

He stated in his petition that a very harsh action has been taken against him that resulted in public humiliation, and removal from the office of PIO given the fact that he neither attended the meeting at Prime Minister House nor outcome of the meeting was conveyed to him.

Rao said that he joined civil service’s information group in 1982 and lastly he held the grade 21 post of PIO. He added that it was October 6, 2016 a news report was published in daily Dawn under the heading “Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tells military”.

He added that this report was regarding a high-level meeting held at PM House that was attended by the highest civilian and military officials and as the report dealt with a sensitive issue, so an inquiry was conducted to fix the responsibility that who leaked the information.The petitioner mentioned in his petition that an inquiry committee headed by Justice (Retd) Amir Raza called the petitioner and asked him about his role in this matter. Before the committee, petitioner completely denied any role in this regard as he neither attended the meeting nor he was informed about the outcome.

He said that in the light of report prepared by the committee, secretary to the Prime Minister on April 29, 2017 issued directions that “Rao Tehsin Ali Khan PIO of the ministry of information shall be proceeded against E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the instant report.” After this, establishment division issued a notification relieving the petitioner from his duties and he was asked to report establishment division.

The former PIO continued that on May 3, 2017 a notification was issued by the Information and Broadcasting Division stating that the petitioner has been relieved of his duties as PIO while the petitioner does not know till today, findings of the inquiry committee or reason for the harsh action against him that resulted in a stigma and public humiliation for the petitioner and his family and also affected his service career.

He said that on April 28, 2017, the petitioner filed an application before the secretary interior requesting him to provide him with a copy of the report so that petitioner could avail lawful remedies.

However, he added, no action was taken on petitioner’s request. He further said that on May 2, 2017 and May 13, 2017, he also filed applications but without any response. Petitioner contended in the petition that obtaining report to know about the details of accusations, is his right under article 9 and 19-A of the Constitutions. Despite continuous efforts of the petitioner, the inquiry report has not been given to him. Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report or submit before the court.