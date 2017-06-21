rawalpindi - Scores of jubilant cricket lovers of the twin cities on Tuesday thronged the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport to accord a rosy welcome to Pakistani cricket team stars Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim after they came from London after winning the ICC Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final match in Oval.

Both star players landed at the airport at 07:50am via Dubai through Emirate Airline’s flight EK-612.

As the players came out of the plane, other passengers and people raised slogans of Long Live Pakistan, Pakistani Cricket Team Paindabad.

A special contingent of Punjab police presented special salute to the players. When players came out of the airport through Rawal Lounge, people gathered there showered petals on them and again raised slogans.

A large number of people and media persons were present outside the airport premises to welcome the players.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqv, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Israr Ahmed Abbasi were also present at the airport to receive both players. Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Huriayat leader Yasin Malik was also present at the airport to welcome the cricketers.

Many people managed to have selfie photos with Imad Wasim and Shadab Kabir outside the Rawal Lounge.

Talking to media persons, Mishal Malik said that people in India-held-Kashmir celebrated victory of Pakistan over India in ICC Champions Trophy final.

Clad in green Shalwar Kameez and white dopatta, Mishal said that she was present at the airport on behalf of Kashmiri people to appreciate the performance of Pakistani cricketers.

Talking to media persons outside the airport, both cricketers said that prayers of the nation and better performance by players led to victory over India in final.

They also thanked to Allah Almighty for giving them a superb victory against arch rival. Shadab also intermingled with the fans at airport and questioned their answers.

Junaid Khan, another Pakistani cricketer is also expected to land at the BBIIAP on Wednesday and he will also be welcomed by officials and local people with open arms.

Meanwhile, some unpleasant scenes were witnessed on the airport when ASF stopped many cricket fans from entering the airport.

Besides, private TV channels were also barred from entering the airport premises for coverage.

Special security arrangements were made outside the airport following the instructions of RPO and CPO while both players were escorted to their residences amid tight security.