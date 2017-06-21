islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual examination, 2017 today (Wednesday).

The FBISE examination was held in the months of march-April 2017. As per FBISE official statement, the results status shall be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.

Further, the said result will be available on the board official website and also on SMS unified code 5050.

Result cards to all the candidates shall be issued very next day and regular candidates shall get these forms their institution. Result cards of ex-private candidates shall be sent at their given mailing address. If the result card is not received by any ex-private candidate by 05-07-2017, he/she may request the controller of Examination in writing for the issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost within 30 days after declaration of result.

FBISE has also extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of roll no slips.