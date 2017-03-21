Islamabad - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of municipal lawlessness in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The notice was taken on a complaint by Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf highlighting continuous large-scale encroachments on the botanical garden and park in Bani Gala, which is going unchecked by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). He said the park is not only shrinking in size but also subjected to massive cutting of trees threatening wellbeing of the future generations, especially as Pakistan is one of the worst victims of global warming.

Furthermore, he further said, there is unplanned and unregulated multi-storied plazas cropping up across Bani Gala with no sewerage and waste disposal systems in place or being planned. No building codes and regulations are being enforced. It is apprehended that if left unchecked, all refuse from these buildings will find its way into Rawal Lake, which stores drinking water for the inhabitants of Rawalpindi, he added. He was of the view that apparently CDA has chosen to ignore all these construction transgressions, creating another source for environmental pollution that already besets in the form of plastic bags and garbage lining roads and city streets. Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice called a detailed report from CDA within ten days.