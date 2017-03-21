Islamabad - Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012 and Article 25-A of the country’s constitution protect the children rights to education and the government must take extra measures for social welfare children, experts said on Monday.

The National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) in collaboration with SPARC organised a “Round Table Conference for Developing Policy Framework for Social Welfare of Children of ICT”.

Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW chaired the workshop while Hasnaat Ahmed, Chairman, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) was the Chief Guest.

Patron Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamrud Khan, Representatives of NGOs, Civil Society, Students and officials of CA&DD, attended the seminar.

In his address, Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW, said that it is responsibility of parents and society to provide suitable environment for the better grooming of the children. Prime Minister of Pakistan has a special interest for the social welfare of the Children and present government is taking various steps including legislation for the protection of child rights.

“Prime Minister’s directions regarding introducing educational reforms have been appreciated by all concerned,” he said. Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Initiative has been started with a target to improve all aspects of quality education to enable children and young people to achieve recognised and measureable learning outcomes especially, literacy and essential life skills.

“These objectives are being materialized through construction of new schools, addition to existing schools, repair and provision of more facilities in the existing schools and arrange free transport services to the children, he said.”

Today’s recommendations given by the experts and representatives of all stakeholders for the welfare and protection of child rights will be included in the policy framework for the child rights with focus to protect the vulnerable children i.e. disable, homeless and street children so that they can also play productive role in the progress and prosperity of the Pakistan.

Child rights activists and other experts emphasised that 1/3 population of the Pakistan is below 18 among which 25 million children out of school, so it is very necessary to take steps for their education.