Rawalpindi - A woman, whose two sons were shot dead by police in an alleged fake encounter, has filed a writ petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday seeking registration of murder cases against the cops involved in killing of her sons.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench is likely to take up the petition filed by Balqees Bibi against DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor, former SHO RA Bazaar SI Malik Sajid, and 15 other unknown police officials for killing her sons Muhammad Irfan and Nadeem Anwar-ul-Haq.

The petitioner made City Police Officer, DSP Sadar Circle, and SHO Sadar Berooni as respondents challenging March 13 order of an Additional District and Sessions Judge. The ADSJ in his order directed the police to record statements of the mother, brothers, and widows of the deceased and proceed against the accused police officials in accordance with law.

Balqeed Bibi, the petitioner, had noted that the ADSJ in his order ignored the fact that two men were killed by the police and a second FIR must be registered. The petitioner said that the police registered a case under charges of attempted murder and police encounter but did not mention the murder of her sons.

The petitioner further said that the ADSJ gave no attention to her contention that the post mortem reports of her sons were manoeuvred and that eye witnesses had submitted affidavits, saying no encounter took place at her house in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on February 22.

The mother of two sons had prayed to LHC to declare the order of the ADSJ as illegal and direct the police to register second FIR mentioning murder charges.

The CPO on recommendations of a high-level inquiry team on March 17 suspended the accused SHO RA Bazaar SI Malik Sajid, SI Muhammad Afzal, SI Liaqat Ali, ASI Waheed Ahmed, head constable Muhammad Ramdan, constables Shahzeb, Nadeem, Ghazanfar, and Shahid Mehmood. Reportedly Saddar Berooni police investigators had also noted the police officials, as accused citing the version of Balqis Akhtar.

Advocate Malik Sajid Awan, who is representing the petitioner, told The Nation that the family of the two deceased brothers never appeared before the investigators and had no information that the accused had been booked by the police. It was on night of February 22 when a team of RA Bazaar police raided house of Balqees Bibi at Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road to nab her son Abdul Manan involved in a case of motorbike theft. The police however took away Irfan and Wasim from the house and they were later shot dead by the police during a fake encounter.