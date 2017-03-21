Rawalpindi - The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) N-5 North Zone and city traffic police on Monday issued traffic management plan for smooth traffic flow on the eve of Pakistan National Day.

According to traffic plan, the heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on 21st and 23rd of March. All the traffic would be diverted on substitute routes.

DIG N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan told that N-5 North zone started from Chamkani Peshawar and ends at Kala Shah Kaku Lahore including Murree Expressway and traffic from almost all parts of the country uses north Zone to enter in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Keeping in view the importance of the fact, SSPs, DSPs and Operational Offices and admin officers of N-5 North zone have been directed to hold meetings with transporters and brief them that heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter Islamabad on 21st and 23rd March and their cooperation in this regard is required. He further added if heavy traffic comes on G.T Road on the said dates, would be stopped at Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jehlum, Taraki and Mandra Toll Plazas and heavy traffic coming from Peshawar would be stopped at Iqbal Shaheed and Sangjani Toll Plazas as well. He also informed that three information centres have also been established at Gujranwala 0566-816100, Jhelum 0544-647364 and Khariabad 0923-695043 respectively and road users may also get updates from NH&MP Helpline 130. DIG North shared that fruitful coordination would be established with district traffic police, traffic wardens and other concerned agencies so that any untoward traffic situation could be handled timely. DIG requested the transporters for their cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, CTO Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid said the traffic police officers and wardens would control traffic flow in the city to avoid rush on full dress rehearsal at Parade Ground along with Islamabad Express Way.

He said the traffic would be diverted on the substitute routes in order to facilitate the road users and other public. He ordered the wardens to perform their duties with dedication and commitment or else strict action would be taken against them.