Islamabad - Medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday confirmed torture on an 11-year-old housemaid Saima by her landlords.

The hospital authorities constituted a six-member medical board, which conducted medical examination of the girl, confirmed multiple wounds on her body. The board confirmed around 12 marks on body of the child maid, including 02 burn wounds, which were found on her neck and arm. Mostly torture marks were examined on arms, neck and face.

The six-member medical team included Surgeon Tanveer Khaliq, Burn Unit Head, Professor Tariq Iqbal, Psychiatrist Professor Rizwan Taj, Gynecologist Dr Kausar Bangish, Dr Farrukh Kamal and Dr Nasreen Butt as medico-legal experts.

A member of the medical board confirming the torture said that in complete medical examination, along with other wounds ‘bites and scratches’ marks were also found on body of the girl.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Dr Javed Akram, while confirming the torture on the girl, said: “Medical team has confirmed torture on the girl”. He also said that medical report will be prepared in one day. Dr Javed also stated that during examination the girl was under mental stress due to violence. “There were around 12 clear marks, including burn wounds on body of the girl,” he said.

According to police, the girl belonged to Rahim Yar Khan was employed as maid in a house at E-11 where she was subjected to domestic by the landlords. The girl had sought refuge in a neighbour’s house who reported the incident to police. Police had shifted the victim to crises centre while the accused responsible for torture were also arrested.

Later on, the accused, mother and son, nominated for committing violence had obtained bail from the court. The suspects had claimed innocence accusing their neighbor’s of lodging complaint against them due to some rivalry. The victim girl in her statement said that she was working in the house for last two months and entire family was subjecting her to torture on minor issues.

Meanwhile, medical examination of the girl was delayed for hours as the entire hospital administration was busy in providing protocol to the Minister for Information and Technology (I&T) who visited the hospital to enquire after the health of her husband.