Islamabad - Pollen count has increased upto 34,115 per cubic meter (pcm) in the federal capital here on Monday.

According to a Met official Muhammad Farooq said Paper Mulberry pollen counted in Sector E-8 was 9,599, F-10 12,109,G-6 10,494 and H-8, 34,115 per cubic meter of air which considered too high. Talking to this agency, he said that the weather will remain clear and dry for the next few days due to which pollen concentration is likely to increase.

The weather, he said, will be clear on March 23 with few clouds hovering around but there were no chances of rain on the Pakistan Day.

In Islamabad, the pollen producing species are mainly pines, grasses, cannabis and paper mulberry. Among them, paper mulberry pollen has the largest concentration in Islamabad and its peak season matches with March.

According to Dr Arif Majeed said if someone is allergic to dust mites, you need to wash your bedding in hot water once a week, get new pillows, use dust mite covers on your pillows and mattress, vacuum regularly.

“If pollen is a problem, you should avoid being outside on high pollen-count days and keep the windows closed. Run your air conditioning in your home and car,” he said.

“Pollen counts are highest in the morning and rain helps to lower pollen counts, so keep these factors in mind when planning outdoor activities,” he advised.