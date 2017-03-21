PR Islamabad - Roots International Schools organised a declamation contest on the theme of “Be Bold for Change” to commemorate International Women Day.

The objective of this declamation contest arranged by Pur Azm media campaign was to create linkages with educational institutions to increase students’ knowledge on the importance of gender equality. These young people will plant the seeds of change by committing themselves to promoting the cause of gender equality and challenging gender based violence. They will be supported to participate in various initiatives, including youth engagement, interactive discussions and messaging through social media.

This thought provoking and informative ceremony was attended by Trócaire’s Country Director, John O’ Brien, its Programme Manager – Gender, Ishrat Jabeen and Advocacy Coordinator-Gender, Dilshad Pari.

Students articulated their thoughts on this year’s International Women’s Day theme “Be Bold for Change” followed by an interactive and robust discussion endorsing the importance of defining, understanding and promoting gender equality in society. This engaging session linked the importance of gender equality to human rights and motivated students to get involved and raise awareness on this crucial issue. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and awards among participants and a commemorative group photograph.

John O’ Brien, Country Director for Trócaire in Pakistan said: “It is the individual responsibility of each student to take advantage of the excellent educational facilities provided to them by making positive choices and contributions towards a more equitable society.”

CEO RIS & Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq shared his views that, “Students can be the most effective tool to eradicate the causes of gender inequality and help change the mindsets surrounding this issue. We provided platform and encourage students to participate in such activities and forums which involve them in community engagement that ultimately helps our country to growth and develop.”