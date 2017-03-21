Rawalpindi - Wo passengers were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ditch near Al-Noor Flour Mill at Dhoke Major in Rawat, police informed on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 moved the injured and the deceased to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment and autopsy. However, the names of the road mishap victims could not be shared by the rescuers.

According to police, a passenger hiace was going Kallar Syedan from Rawalpindi with 14 passengers on board when it plunged into a deep ditch near Mankiyala Stop, Al-Noor Flour Mill at Rawat on Kallar Syedan Road. As a result, two passengers died on the spot while 7 others wounded. Upon calling, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and started rescue operation while shifted the victims to THQ.

Keeping in the view the critical condition of the six injured patients, the doctors referred them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for cure, police said. A police team also reached the spot and started investigation.