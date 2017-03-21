Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said that educated youth can play a significant role in eliminating terrorism and intolerance from the society.

The President was addressing the 5th Convocation of National University and Modern Languages (NUML) where 182 students were awarded degrees.

The President said that extremism develops in a society where dialogue is not encouraged. “Youth can play an important role in discouraging extremist mindset in the society. Terrorism cannot be eliminated by use of force alone,” he said.

The President said that NUML is also playing a vital role in promoting languages in the country and establishment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has increased the importance of the university.

He said that the President House has cut down its expenses and gave a reasonable amount to the university to open its campus in Urumqi, China.

The President suggested university to enhance enhances its academic relations with the Central European universities which will have positive impact on the overall relations with these states.

“Learning of regional languages was a key step in ensuring sustainable connectivity among nations,” he said.

President Mamnoon also said that NUML could play an important role in addressing the upcoming linguistic challenges in view of interaction with foreign traders and professionals.

Expressing satisfaction on research standards of the university, he directed the university to expand linkages with other international universities in Asia and Europe.

He also emphasised on linguistic experts to encourage people of the Silk Route countries to learn each other’s languages.

“Pakistan was blessed with a distinctive geography, which linked many regions and was also a source of connectivity among them,” he said.

He congratulated the graduating students on completion of their courses and expressed confidence that they would come up to the expectations of their teachers and parents.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) highlighted the achievements and contribution made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia.

“University had developed first of its kind Writing Resource Centre in the country which would promote writing and research activities and facilitate the academia,” he said.

He added that NUML had established its own Think Thank, consisted of former rectors, DGs, deans, directors and senior faculty members.

He also highlighted that under CPEC project, NUML established a centre of excellence in Xinjiang province of China to impart learning of English and Urdu languages to the Chinese people.

“Another regional campus of NUML has also been established at Gwadar to teach Chinese language to the natives in view of trade and business through CPEC,” he said. NUML, currently, employs 130 PhD faculty members while 70 more PhDs are expected to complete their degrees by next year.

In the 5th convocation, 182 students were conferred upon degrees and 15 gold medals were awarded to graduates of different programmes.