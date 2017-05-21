islamabad - The participants of eight-day leaders trainer course for boy scouts from various countries left here with the pledge to serve the cause of humanity and will further strive to engage youth in this noble cause.

The theme of the eight days training course was to spread the message of boys scouts across the globe and to prepare the youth to tackle the ever challenging task facing the communities especially in some troubled situation.

In all some 51 people from Pakistan and Afghanistan attended the training course where the leading scout leaders and trainers shared their experience with the participants and give them guidelines and training how to tackle in emergency situation. At the opening ceremony of the course Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Magsi along with World Scouts Bureau Director Parsana Sheri Wastava and leading scout personalities participated.

While the training to the participants was also given by the leading scouts leaders and trainers.