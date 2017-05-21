ISLAMABAD - Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday discussed the issues relating to Fata reforms and the un-addressed concerned of his party by the government with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed The Nation that prime minister assured Achakzai that the matter of Fata reforms was referred to the relevant standing committee of the National Assembly and the concerns of all the stakeholders would be fully addressed before any formal legislation.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, both part of the federal government, have expressed serious reservations over the Fata reforms particularly the proposed Riwaj Bill 2017 to replace FCR.

Government was all set to get the Riwaj Bill 2017 through from the last session of the National Assembly but JUI-F chief prevailed and on his telephone call the matter was halted by the prime minister, who at that time was abroad on an official visit.

Sources said that besides Fata reforms the matter relating to the overall national security, upcoming budget, rehabilitation of internally displaced people, Pak-Afghan tension and the ways and means to dilute the mounting tension between the two neighbouring countries also figured in the meeting.