islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold series of events during the holy month of Ramzan to highlight its significance. It will engage faculty members and the students to project the message and spirit of the month of fasting, said a press release on Saturday.

While presiding over a meeting that reviewed the Holy Months Programme, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that it is responsibility of the educational institutions to motivate the youth towards their religious rites.

It is important for the youth to understand the spirit of this month, so that they could shape their life accordingly. Such events are also aimed at inculcating the spirit of Islamic teachings among their students, enabling them to promote themselves as good Muslim and to serve the society, accordance with tenets of Islam, he added.

As per the plan, a Welcome-Ramzan event will be held on May 25 that will be attended by prominent religious scholars, besides the Faculty members and the staff of the University.