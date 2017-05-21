islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD)’s turtle pace in provision of new buses to educational institutes in the federal capital has increased the miseries of students in model educational institutes.

Provision of 200 buses to the educational institutes was part of the project ‘Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP)’ under which Rs4 billion has been received.

There are around 422 educational institutes under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in which around 0.25 million students are enrolled.

Though PMERP was announced last year to bring revolutionary changes in the infrastructure of the model institutions, the administration so far failed to facilitate the institutions on larger canvas.

Till now only 70 buses have been provided to the educational institutions and most of them to rural area schools.

However, a large number of students at urban area schools are forced to travel in difficult circumstances due to shortage of buses.

Talking to The Nation, a female student of grade 10 at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/4, Fatima Iftikhar said the college administration has refused to issue new passes to the students.

She said that newly admitted students are not being allowed to travel in the college transport.

“Students kept travelling without passes in the buses but now the administration has adopted strict policy and they are not allowed to avail the facility,” she said. She said that old students are not facing the similar situation as their passes are being renewed. “Newly admitted students are facing severe problems,” she said.

Officer Administration, IMCG I-8/4 Tahir Bashir talking to The Nation said that number of colleges are facing similar situation because of imbalance between strength of students and transport facilities. He said that as per policy transport facility is not provided to Prep and grade-01 students. “But students were commuting in the buses and college administration taking the notice banned the practice,” he said.

He also said that rules do not allow the students on walking distance to avail bus facility but, because the facility is free of cost so all the students wants to travel on bus.

Tahir Bashir also said that the buses have the capacity of 65 students but around 110 students commute on it.

He also said that the college administration submitted its PC-1 for the provision of two buses as per its requirement. “But till now buses have not been provided,” he said. Tahir also confirmed that administration is not issuing passes to newly admitted students.

Meanwhile, PMERP Coordinator Dr Tariq Masood informed The Nation that rural area institutions and specifically girls’ institutions were given priority in provision of buses. “So far 70 buses have been provided while 130 more will be added to the system,” he said.

Dr Tariq said that besides the 130 buses, 30 coasters will be also included in the fleet. “The process is gradual but moving forward and soon rest of the schools will be also provided buses,” he said.

He said the amount for buses has been received and now the next phase is the purchase of buses which will be completed very soon.