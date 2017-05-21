islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to constitute a committee to resolve all the long-standing issues of affectees of Islamabad, said the officials Saturday.

They said genuine affectees would be given their due rights without any further delay. A committee would be constituted for comprehensive solution of affectees’ issues who are waiting for their rights since many decades, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz while inaugurating the project of construction of Service Road (west) sector G-11 said that construction of this Service Road was longstanding demand of residents of the locality and it is matter of pleasure that demand of the local people is being fulfilled. He said that due to technical flaws, concerned formations were directed to submit improved design of the project and now the Service Road would be constructed according to improved design of the project so that people can get benefit from this project for long time.

The Mayor while addressing the participants of inaugural ceremony said that this project would be executed with a cost of Rs124 million and all-out efforts would be made to complete this project before given time frame. He said that keeping in view heavy traffic flow on the road, it has been decided that concrete surface road would be constructed to ensure its durability and enhance its effectiveness.

He further said that construction of footpath, establishment of drainage system, installing of sign and guide boards along with construction of 2.5 kilometer long this road would be within the above said cost. He said that in order to cater to future needs, sufficient space has been left for its further expansion. He said that in order to provide medical and educational facilities to the affectees of Islamabad, in line with the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, land has been allocated between National Police academy and Kashmir Highway for establishment of state-of-the-art Hospital. This hospital, on completion, will facilitate the population from the areas of Tarnol, Golra and other surroundings areas. He elaborated that condition of NOC from CDA for electricity and gas connections is only to discourage the elements who illegally occupy state land. He said that this will help eradicate illegal occupants constructing huge buildings on CDA land.

The Mayor directed the concerned formations to carry out survey in Union Council 39 for installation of tube well. He said that modern solid waste management system is being introduced in the city.