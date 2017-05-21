ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam for holding a press conference.

Ibrar Ahmed, a lawyer, filed has the petition under Article 199 of the Constitution and made the federation through the Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pemra chairman and Secretary Establishment Division as respondents.

The petitioner said that Absar Alam as Pemra chairman, held a press conference on May 8 and the contents of the presser were highly provocative, inflammatory, objectionable, violative of constitution and rules.

The press conference was aired live by all electronic media and printed in almost all major newspapers the following day.

He stated that the Ministry of Information took no disciplinary action against the Pemra chairman for holding the press conference. He demanded that Absar Alam should be removed from his post for misconduct in accordance with the Rules 18 and 22 of Civil Servant Conduct and Rules, 1964.

He said that the Pemra chairman has violated the law by directly addressing the judiciary, army and the government. “The press conference was violative of the constitution and amounted to ridiculing the judiciary.”

He prayed the court to direct the Secretary Ministry of Information to remove Absar Alam from his position as Pemra chairman.