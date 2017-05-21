islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday inaugurated “Diorama” representing a traditional dwelling of Hazara community from Balochistan.

A three-dimensional creative diorama was opened here at the Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

A ceremony was performed in front of Hazara diorama where folk musical performance and other cultural presentations were performed by Hazargi artists.

The ceremony was attended by Executive Director (ED) Dr Fouzia Saeed Lok Virsa, Chairman Hazara Democratic Party Abdul Khaliq Hazara and President Hazargi Academy, Quetta Mohammad Ali Turani.

Executive Director Lok Virsa in her address said that Lok Virsa is a national institution and works in close collaboration with all provincial culture departments, arts councils and community-based organisations for promotion of their indigenous folk culture.

“Hazara diorama at the federal capital will contribute significantly towards projection of cultural heritage of this important community,” she said.

Chairman Hazara Democratic Party Abdul Khaliq Hazara, and Mohammad Ali Turani, President Hazargi Academy Quetta also spoke on the occasion and commended efforts of Lok Virsa particularly its chief executive Dr Fouzia Saeed for materialising the project in such a beautiful and effective way.

A large number of Hazara community members thronged the event and enjoyed special programmes presented by Lok Virsa marking the occasion.

Hazaras are the direct descendants of Turk and Mongol tribes who now live mostly, in central regions of Afghanistan and in Quetta, Pakistan.

Hazara traditional homes are made with stones and mud, plastered with light and dark colors.

Floors are usually covered with rugs (Gilims) known as `Pathay Khan’, while family members use floor seating inside homes.

In the diorama, an elderly woman can be seen sitting on `Toshak’, and smoking `Chilam’, while her daughter in law is working on traditional embroidery and singing lullaby to her baby who is sleeping peacefully in traditional cradle called `Gawra’.

A picture of male elderly member is displayed above Bukhari traditional fire place.

Faiz Muhammad Katib’s photo is displayed in the diorama, who is a famous writer of the Hazara community. ‘Dhumbara’ a musical instrument is a source of joy, celebration and socialising for community members.

Lok Virsa Heritage Museum depicting living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people covering whole Pakistan was established in the year 2004.

Being the first ethnological museum in Pakistan, the museum is visited around three hundred thousand visitors a year.

The most important factor about this museum is that it actively involves younger generation and creates awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The popular programmes of Heritage Museum include `Craft of the Month’ series, `Children Summer Camp in Regional Languages’ and regular facilitation to students regarding fulfillment of their educational requirement specially in those subjects that relate to the domain of Lok Virsa.