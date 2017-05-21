islamabad - Capital police have arrested 11 outlaws, including eight drug peddlers from various areas of the city and recovered 3.840kg hashish, 975 gram heroin, 120 liter wine and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said Saturday.

The nabbed two drug pushers have been identified as Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Ishtatiq. The police also recovered 2.730 kg hashish and 325 gram heroin from them.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested two accused Sham Anwar and Naveed and recovered 120 liters wine from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested drug pusher Muhammad Amin and recovered 400 gram heroin from him.

Noon police arrested two drug pushers Muhammad Iqbal and Amir Hamza and recovered 250 gram heroin from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested a drug pusher Muhammad Tariq and recovered 1.110kg hashish from him.

Meanwhile, CIA police recovered two stolen mobile phones from possession of arrested accused Hassan Javed and Iddress Ahmed. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.