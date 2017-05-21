islamabad - The construction work on a 400-bed women hospital and Chest Diseases Centre in Rawalpindi has now been stopped due to administrative and financial reasons.

The funds were stopped on account of certain reasons, including cost and scope of work deviations in the wake of 18th Constitutional Amendment, official sources informed.

The Cabinet Division has taken notice of the issue, he told this agency adding that Cabinet Division has prepared a revised PC-I in consultation with NESPAK for conversion of above hospital into a “400-bed hospital for Gynaecology and Obstetrics”.

The phase-I (200 Bed of this revised PC-I) is under submission to M/o Planning, Development and Reforms for onward placement before Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The funds would be released for the said hospital subject to approval by the relevant forum, he stated.