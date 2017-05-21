ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has decided to support government over the controversial deferment of the Fata Reforms Bill in the upcoming National Assembly session.

“It was decided in the meeting of MQM lawmakers belonging to the upper and lower house of the parliament,” said an MQM lawmaker, desiring not to be named.

The government side has recently halted the legislation on the 30th amendment bill. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had played a pivotal role to block the legislation on the bill.

MQM will raise voice in favour of government about delay in legislative process on the 30th amendment bill in the upcoming NA session.

The upcoming NA session is expected to continue for three days only in the next week, said parliamentary sources.

The National Assembly in previous session saw uproar over the deferment of the Fata Reforms Bill.

Almost all the political parties and the representatives of the Fata favoured the reforms in the region and merger with KP.

As per the 30th amendment bill, 23 seats would be allocated for the Fata in the KP Assembly.

Of these seats, 18 will be general, four reserved for women and one for religious minorities.

As per another bill, Rewaj Act, the jurisdiction of country’s higher judiciary would be extended to the Fata, under a plan of piecemeal mainstreaming of the area.