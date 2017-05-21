islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that training of NAB officers on modern lines is our top priority.

In a statement, he said that NAB has selected best out of best officers. He expressed these remarks while reviewing the latest progress on the training of newly selected NAB Investigation Officers which are under training at Police Training College Sihala at NAB Headquarter.

Chairman said that to maintain transparency, merit and fair play, the selection of newly selected Investigation officers of NAB was outsourced to the National Testing Service (NTS) who conducted academic as well as psychological tests. He said that 94,165 applications were received in response to Advertisement. 80,377 (eighty thousand three hundred seventy seven) candidates were shortlisted for 97 posts.

It was a gigantic task to select the best out of the huge lot. He said that not a single safarish was entertained during the entire process of selection. NAB as an Organization has its motto of “Say NO to Corruption”.

We cannot afford the slightest indication of any subjectivity. He said that only those who are selected on their own merit will be able to do Justice to the job that they are assigned.

This has been the hallmark of our work and it shall continue.

He said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations. Corruption has a negative impact on development and prosperity of the country.

NAB personnel follow a strict code of ethics & conduct and a zero tolerance policy against corruption is strictly enforced. NAB has adopted the Enforcement based approach in the fight against corruption.

NAB accords high priority to cases of cheating public at large which is a serious offence under NAO. Many financial scams involving plundering hard earned income & savings of people at large have been pursued by NAB, with the goal to recover the looted money and return the same to the rightful owners. Double Shah Scam, Cooperative Societies Scam, Fake Housing Authorities Scam and Modarabas are only a few to be named. NAB has not only recovered looted money of effectees of cheating public at large and returned with the approval of the respective Accountability Courts to innocent people publically.

Chairman NAB said that credit goes to all ranks of NAB spread in the whole country that through hard work, diligence and perseverance have produced outstanding results.

These results are being acknowledged internationally. The Transparency International (TI), a Berlin based Corruption watchdog, has over the last three years improvements Pakistan’s standing in the CPI. We stood at 139 positions in 2013. In the 2016 report Pakistan stands at 116/176 countries.

He directed DG T&R that although the course is tough but demands high standards of perseverance and discipline. On maturation of the course, we will expect from trainees high standard of conduct, discipline & punctuality, knowledge about the govt. functioning, constitution, Law and NAB SOPs.

He hoped that after completion of the course, trainees will have knowledge about modern techniques of investigation & progression through self reading.