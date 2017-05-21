ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 pm in Constitution Room, Parliament House Islamabad to discuss national security issues.

IN-CAMERA BRIEFING ABOUT JADHAV

INP adds: Senate Standing Committee on Interior has urged the government to give in-camera briefing to the committee regarding details about the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav submitted in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a communiqué dispatched to government on Saturday, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik said that Kulbhushan’s matter was issue of national sovereignty and entire nation wanted to know about its contents.

“Whether Kulbhushan’s matter was taken to ICJ in consent of all national institutions concerned,” he asked.

The Senate committee chairman said that Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi had admitted intervention in Pakistan. Has the government presented contents of Modi’s speech and Samjhauta Express as evidence in ICJ, he questioned.

Senator Malik said it was matter of concern that why the government failed to stop ICJ to exceed its parameters in Khulbhushan’s issue. “Whether the government, in details submitted in ICJ, termed Kulbhushan a terrorist,” he further asked.