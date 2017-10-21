Islamabad - The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has asked the Emergency and Disaster Management (EDM) unit of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to check emergency disaster response mechanism and arrangements at all the private, commercial and government-owned buildings in the view of rising incidents of fire in the city.

Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) ICT, Islamabad has written a letter to the director EDM to state that ICT administration has witnessed a surge in fire and related incidents in recent days, which led to human and material losses.

The AC office said that all the buildings be checked in the context of emergency disaster response mechanism as per law and on an immediate basis. It further asked the EDM officials to take action against the violators of SOPs as set by the concerned authorities.

It further directed that legal action be initiated against the delinquents. The action has been taken in the view of recent blaze incidents that affected Awami Markaz and Itwar Bazaar causing loss of millions of rupees. The AC has directed the unit that the buildings present within the jurisdiction of police stations of Secretariat, Bani Gala, Shehzad Town, Bhara Kahu, and Khanna be checked under intimation to that office. In September 2017, at least two people were killed as fire engulfed the Awami Markaz here. The initial reports stated that the fire erupted in the upper floors of the building and the persons inside could not be rescued timely. In August 2017, at least 500 stalls were damaged after a fire broke out at a makeshift Itwar Bazaar here. Meanwhile. Islamabad police on Thursday arrested two women swindlers who used to take away valuables while travelling on passenger vans and metro bus, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, a team led by DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah arrested two women Nosheen and Neelam for taking away gold ornaments, cash Rs. 100,000 from different passengers during travel on passenger vans. They confessed their involvement in several such incidents and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested nine outlaws including two drug pushers and recovered six-kilogram hashish, 12 cans of beer and weapons from their possession. He said that a team of Noon police station arrested a drug pusher during special checking near Old Toll Plaza. He has been identified as Jaleel and police recovered six-kilogram hashish from him.

The police recovered 12 cans of beer during checking of a vehicle (ABV-362) near Rawal Dam Chowk and also arrested the car driver Usman. Industrial area police arrested Tanveer and Abdul Qadir involved in dacoity incidents and recovered two 30-bore pistols from him. Kohsar police arrested Gulshan Shehzadi, Sughra Bibi and Dolat Bibi for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Furthermore, Islamabad police held four suspects during a search operation in the area of the Nilore police station. The operation participated by the officials of Rangers, police and intelligence agencies, was conducted in the area of Dharkala.

The law-enforcers recovered two 12-bore guns, 2 pistols and ammunition and the suspects were shifted to the police station for further legal necessary action.

tahir niaz