Islamabad - Islamabad High Court (IHC), while adjourning a plea challenging the alleged enforced disappearance of information technology expert Sajid Mehmood till November 13, sought a progress report from the respondents.

Justice Athar Minallah after hearing the arguments placed by the counsels of the litigants directed the SSP Islamabad and SHO Shalimar Police Station to submit affidavits in connection with the irresponsibility in the case. Justice remarked that further action would be taken after examining the statements submitted by the respondents on next hearing.

The plea was moved by IT expert’s wife Mehra Sajid challenging alleged abduction of her husband from her home in F-10/1.

Umar Ijaz Gilani counsel for the petitioner apprised the court that abducted person was a father of three girls, adding he went missing from his residence on March 14, 2016, and since then no one was there to look after his family members. He argued that despite the registration of FIR, no sincere and adequate efforts were being made for the recovery of Sajid. On previous hearing, SSP (Investigation) of the Islamabad police, Capt (R) Ilyas who heads the Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) in the case of missing IT expert Sajid Mehmood submitted a report before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Athar Minallah expressed satisfaction over the investigation in this matter.

The SSP told the court that the same report has been submitted to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances that issued notices to the security agencies seeking a reply. Sajid Mehmood’s wife had also filed two separate applications seeking maintenance allowance from the government till her husband gets recovered.