Islamabad - Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has agreed to support Pakistan in developing and promoting climate-resilient green growth without compromising its developmental targets.

This outcome was achieved after Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan successfully participation in Institutes Assembly and Council meeting in Addis Ababa said a message received here.

The initiative would place Pakistan as an opportune destination for green investment. Global Green Growth Institute is an intergovernmental body supporting green growth in its member states established in 2012, at the Rio plus twenty United Nations Conference on Sustainable development. Currently, it has 28 member states.