Boy drowns in nullah

RAWALPINDI : A 15-year-old boy was drowned in a nullah in Dheri Hassanabad, in the limits of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here on Friday.

The dead body of the boy has been retrieved by Rescue 1122 and moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. Police said the identity of deceased was yet to be ascertained. According to sources, a boy slipped and fell into a Nullah flowing near Data Tent Centre in Dheri Hassanabad. The local traders and passersby informed the police and Rescue 1122 about the incident, they said. A team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and retrieved dead body of the boy. Later on, the body was shifted to DHQ for autopsy, police added.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Lal Shah, who is investigating the case, said the young boy died after falling into the nullah. He said police and Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ. He said the identity of the deceased is yet to be known as police are trying to search the heirs of the deceased. On the other hand, the residents of Dheri Hassanabad demonstrated against the officials of RCB for not covering the nullahs and open manholes in area.

They blocked traffic at Chungi Chowk by torching old tyres and chanted slogans against Cantonment authorities.–Staff Reporter

PNCA to organise puppet show today

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise a puppet show for children on Saturday. According to a PNCA official, the puppet show was a regular feature of the council adding that the show aimed to provide education and entertainment to the children. Many common social problems are highlighted in the shows in order to create awareness better civic sense and patriotism among the audience. Children along with their parents would attend the show.–APP

ICCI and NPC discuss to organise Islamabad Festival

ISLAMABAD : A delegation of National Press Club Islamabad led by its President, Shakeel Anjum visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed possibilities of joint ventures between both bodies to promote business and economic interests of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Anjum, President, National Press Club and Afzal Butt, President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said that ICCI and NPC should join hands to organize Islamabad Festival to promote business activities in the region. They said that both bodies should also work together in organising discounted sales events on important occasions like Holy Month of Ramadan to provide relief to the common man. They said that ICCI and NPC should join hands in organizing budget seminars and training workshops for journalists.–INP

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI was planning to organize an Industrial Expo in Islamabad in the spring season and NPC would be made media partner of that event. He said business community and journalists were playing important role in society and urged that both bodies should work together to give positive proposals to the government on budget, trade policy and other key economic policies.

Muhammad Naved Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that NPC was cooperating in highlighting key issues of business community in print media and hoped that it would continue to do so that would help in resolving issues of traders and industrialists. They said that print and electronic media were playing important role in educating the society on matters of national interest and highlighting key issues of the economy, which was laudable.

Naveed Akbar Senior Vice President, Maira Imran Vice President and Imran Dhilon Secretary General of NPC said that there were many areas where both bodies could cooperate with each other and they should take practice steps for starting some joint ventures for the benefit of the society. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ch Ishaq, Farah Naz, Nasira Ali and other also spoke at the occasion and highlighted areas where ICCI and NPC could work together to promote interests of business and journalistic communities.