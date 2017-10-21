Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Friday expressed concern over cutting of trees on Embassy Road Islamabad and recommended strict action against those involved.

The meeting held under the chair of Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, Chairman Committee in Parliament house, asked the CDA official about cutting of trees on Embassy road, Kashmir Chowk and Ayub Chowk.

CDA officials said that trees were chopped down in different areas of federal capital for the expansion of roads.

The expansion projects of embassy road and Kashmir Chowk to Auyb Chowak are under construction while an underpass project on Zero Point is also in pipeline.

The committee directed the CDA to submit a detail to the committee in this regard in the next meeting.

Focal Person on Green Pakistan Project briefed the committee on the project and also informed about the tree plantations plan under which complete protection would be given to the planted trees.

Citing the negligence of the relevant departments as the reason for the reduction in forests of Pakistan, he stressed on the need to improve the performance of the forest department. The committee recommended that third-party evaluation and monitoring policy should be prepared in this regard.

The Standing Committee briefed by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) regarding the updated working policy of growing seeds, recommended that Climate Resilient Policy should be prepared in this respect.

It also briefed on the report of an addition of the poisonous substance to water in the Rawal Dam, Islamabad.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing regarding Rawal Dam Islamabad and recommended that the relevant departments should present a combined report on the matter.

Malik Ihtebar Khan, MNA, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, MNA, Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, MNA, Kiran Imran Dar, MNA, Shahnaz Saleem, MNA, Mussarat Ahmed Zeb, MNA, Naeema Kishwer Khan and the officials of Ministry of Climate Change, CDA and PARC also attended the meeting.

