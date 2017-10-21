Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals for mobility grant from Pakistani faculty members of public and HEC-approved private universities for research funding under Pak-France PERIDOT Research programme.

PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) which is providing opportunities to Pakistani and French researchers to interact for joint research activities.

Assistant Director (Research and Development Division), HEC, Rehan Jamil informed that the programme is being implemented by the HEC in Pakistan and Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MESRI) in France.

The objective of this programme titled “Exploring possibilities of linkage between Pak-French researchers” is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between Pakistani and French higher education institutions and researchers laboratories by supporting the mobility of researchers from both sides. The joint research proposals were invited in the areas of Energy, Climate Change, health, IT for Peace and Conflict Resolution while the deadline for submission of online application on Campus France website.