Rawalpindi - In separate incidents, a man and a woman were gunned down in different localities of the district here on Friday, informed sources.

After filing cases against the accused, police began an investigation to arrest the killers, they said.

In the first incident, a man, identified as Ghazi, carrying a weapon entered his uncle’s house in Jatli and opened indiscriminate firing at his aunt and uncle. The woman was killed on the spot while the man sustained critical bullet injuries. The killer managed to escape the scene, sources said. Upon calling, Rescue 1122 rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body and injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Naureen and her injured husband as Asghar. The reason behind the murder is said to be old enmity.

A police team headed by SHO PS Jalti reached the spot, collected evidence and apprehended the killer.

In the second incident, two dacoits shot dead a man and injured his son for showing resistance during the dacoit on Hassanabdal Road, informed sources in RPO Office. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rafique (60) and injured as Faizan (25), they said. According to sources, both father and the son were riding on a motorbike on Hassanabadal Road when two dacoits intercepted them and tried to rob them of cash and valuables. On resistance, the men opened fire at them killing Rafique on the spot and injuring Faizan. The dacoits fled the crime scene. Police have registered a case against the accused and began an investigation, sources mentioned.

Meanwhile, two unknown motorcyclists walked in a hardware shop located at Chowk Sara-e-Kala in Wah Cannt and made off with cash. Similarly, two motorcyclists snatched the handbags, mobile phones and cash from two women going to a market in Gulistan Colony.

On complaints lodged by the women, police registered cases and begun investigation.