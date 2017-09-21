Islamabad - Islamabad Police have arrested 12 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen vehicles, two bikes, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said yesterday.

He said that Koral police station arrested Zahid and recovered stolen bike from him. Khanna police arrested Azhar Shehzad and recovered a stolen bike from him while Latif and Sharif were nabbed for having one 30-bore pistol each. The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a Suzuki pick-up which was snatched from Rawla Kot. Sihala police arrested Abdul Ghaffar and recovered 1500 gram hashish from him while a female Iqbal Begum was held by Noon police for having 1.20-kilogram heroin.