Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched six short-term courses to promote skills and knowledge-based courses in agriculture sector.

The last date for admissions in these courses is September 28 without late fee. These courses relate to Plant protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy farming, poultry farming, ‘jadeed zirat’ improved methods of fruit production, Home and Farm operational management and farm income generating skills.

These schemes are aimed at enabling the people of rural areas to earn their liveliness, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the University’s plan introducing new academic programs. The curriculum about these courses was being updated to equip their students with latest techniques and methods in the field of agriculture. “We are laying greater focus on the socio-economic needs of the society, he added.

Besides these programs, the University also offers ‘Postgraduate Diploma’ in five diverse disciplines. These programs include: Gender and Women Studies, Human Resource Management (HRM), Diatec for dieticians and nutrition for Physicians.

Associate Degree in Commerce has also been introduced in nine different disciplines. These specializations include: Accounting & Finance, Banking & Finance, Hospital Management, Hotel Management, Human Resource Management, IT Management, Marketing Management and Tourism Management.

Last date for the admission in these programs i5th September.

The university has set-up ‘Prospectus Sale Points’ at Tehsil level across the country to facilitate the new applicants at their door-step.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the people of rural areas will take advantage of the University’s academic support. “We provide affordable and flexible means of education that facilitate the people of all-age groups. Such courses could especially benefit females who otherwise could not join formal educational system due to social and security constraints,” he added.