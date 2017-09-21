Islamabad - ‘Free the Wild’, an animal caring international organisation has offered the authorities to shift ‘Kaavan’, the lone elephant in Murghzar zoo, to a wildlife restoration centre in Cambodia for the rest of his life.

Kaavan has been suffering from mental and physical disorders due to ‘loneliness’ and according to the reports, the caretakers are also feeding alcohol to the poor elephant.

The offer was made during a meeting between the “Free the Wild” representative Mark Cown and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz a day earlier. The representative of the organisation also met with the officials of the CDA and assured that Kaavan will be well taken care of in future.

Earlier, the elephant in Islamabad Zoo was held captive in solitary confinement for several years after the death of his long-term female companion, Saheli, in May 2012.

Global outcry later forced the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to intervene. Consequently, the chains around the 31-year-old Asian elephant were removed in October last year.

A parliamentary committee had, in July 2016 expressed dissatisfaction over CDA’s handling of Kaavan and recommended the animal’s repatriation to an international sanctuary. Kaavan has lived in the Islamabad Zoo since he was a calf and was gifted to General Zia by the then Sri Lankan government. It is to mention here that a sanctuary in Cambodia had offered to fly Kaavan out there free-of-cost and keep him in a natural environment for the rest of his life.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat had directed the CDA to shift the elephant to an international sanctuary. The committee also came down hard on the CDA for the poor condition of the capital zoo. The members recommended the civic agency to explore opportunities to add a pair of young elephants in the zoo. The CDA officials had said that the authority had no objection to the repatriation of the elephant to any international animal sanctuary if veterinary doctors suggest so.

Kaavan was forced to live in difficult conditions and because of its captivity in a small shabby structure the animal rights defenders around the world had been criticizing the zoo administration for the same.

It is to mention here that ‘Saheli’, the partner of Kaavan, had died in 2012 due to the alleged negligence of the zoo staff which led to a more difficult life for Kaavan. Saheli aged 22 had died from gangrene after one of her wounds became infected. Talking to The Nation, CDA Spokesman Mazhar Hussain said that the authority has received an offer from the organisation.

However, he said that no decision has so far been taken for shifting Kaavan to some other country, as the zoo staff is taking care of the elephant very well. HE further said that it was a kind offer from the organisation and CDA will look into it in the days ahead.

