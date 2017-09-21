Rawalpindi - A gang of robbers broke into a lawyer’s house and made off with cash, gold and other valuables within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Wednesday.

According to sources, a gang of robbers entered the house of Syed Jafar Hussain Shah Advocate, a local politician and brother of PPP stalwart Syed Zakir Hussain Shah (late), at Hayyal Village by breaking the doors. The robbers stole 25 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 317000 cash, wrist watch and other valuables and managed to escape, sources added. The house owner appeared before police and lodged a complaint accusing Muhammad Riasat, Muhammad Asif and 8 other men and women for robbing his house. Police registered a case against the accused and began investigation. Meanwhile, Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Saddar Bairooni police has arrested a man identified as Sadaqat Ali in connection with the death of a woman identified as

Kalsoom Bibi in DHQ Hospital. Earlier, police had registered murder case against the unknown killer on complaint of Razia Begum, the mother.

According to Sub Inspector (SI) Ahmed Nawaz, police have arrested Sadaqat after he was spotted in CCTV footage leaving an injured woman in emergency department of DHQ for medical treatment.

He said it was suggested during investigation that Sadaqat wanted to marry Kalsoom and had taken her for a ride on his motorcycle that day.

He said the woman got injured after the motorcycle smashed with a tractor trolley at Ahmedabad. Sadaqat shifted Kalsoom to DHQ and left, he said. He said police would obtain physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

In a separate incident, two children and a woman sustained injuries when a speeding rickshaw hit them at Farooq-e-Azam Road in Sadiqabad area. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, the driver was not seated in the rickshaw at the time of incident.