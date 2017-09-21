Islamabad - The Japanese Embassy in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised a joint music performance of Pakistani and Japanese artists titled ‘NIHON Unplugged: Music from Japan and Pakistan’ at the auditorium of National Art Gallery yesterday.

The Japanese musicians known as ‘The Trio Zipang’ where Takanabe is a percussionist, Tabata is a saxophone player, and Kitagawa is a pianist, together with the Pakistani artists greatly entertained the audience and won a great applause.

The Year 2017 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. To mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad held a variety of cultural events in various cities of Pakistan throughout the year to further strengthen the existing friendly relations among the people of two countries.

While welcoming the Japanese artists to Pakistan, Junya Matsuura, Charge d’ Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, in his opening remarks said that the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has always strived to share Japanese culture with Pakistani people as we believe that sharing one’s culture brings people together. He said Japan and Pakistan share a friendly bond, which has strengthened over the years.

Matsuura greatly appreciated the visiting Japanese artists for coming all the way from Japan to participate in the celebration of 65th anniversary of the establishment of Japan and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

He also thanked the Pakistani artists, especially those who came from Peshawar, for collaborating with the Japanese artists to create beautiful melodies for the audience.

Matsuura expressed his gratitude to the officials of Pakistan National Council of the Arts for putting their valuable collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in organizing this event and hoped that PNCA and the Embassy of Japan will continue to work together for strengthening the existing bilateral cultural relations between the two friendly countries in the future as well.