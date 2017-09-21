ISLAMABAD - Those who were expecting the unexpected live in a fool’s paradise. How can Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, PTI candidate, win NA-120 seat and that too in a by-election when Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is hospitalized, her husband dethroned unceremoniously, and her daughter canvassing vigorously? Furthermore, the absence of renegade cousin and the chasm within the Sharif dynasty made for a clear victory for the PML-N.

In the wake of NA-120 by-election results, the diplomatic community was craving for an opportunity to discuss, analyze and gossip about the outcome. Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, the ambassador of Nepal, provided such an opportunity by hosting Nepal’s Constitution Day reception at Serena Hotel. The Sheesh Mahal hall at the hotel was packed to capacity, a testament of Ambassador Adhikari’s strong public relations.

At the event, the guests were abuzz with all kinds of prognosis. Is Kalsoom Nawaz going to be Pakistan’s next Prime Minister thus making Nawaz Sharif de-facto Prime Minister? Does Imran Khan stand any chance in the 2018 elections? And, will Asif Zardari be the jack of all trades? Those were some of the questions being discussed at the event. The entry of the newly found political party of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a controversial religious leader, in NA-120 raised many eyebrows at the reception. One ambassador from a European Union country was of the opinion that it’s not a victory for Nawaz Sharif.

“For a Prime Minister of almost four years and political acumen of many decades, winning by a margin of only 14000 votes only can’t be hailed as a victory. If I were Nawaz Sharif, I would definitely be worried for 2018,” the diplomat said.

Sympathy vote always works in Pakistan. It did in this case too. PML-N’s mantra “ Mujhay Kiun Nikala,” the unofficial slogan of the election campaign, worked in the party’s favor. A smart media campaign writer could infuse music in it while Mr. Atta ul Haq Qasmi, a Septuagenarian comic poet, and Chairman PTV, could happily pen down a few lines to make it a Coke Studio hit.

Jibes on the establishment and the legal fraternity were part of the package during the election campaign. However many revered the former first daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and spoke highly of the 43-year-old, who single-handedly led a successful campaign which can also be termed her debut in the Pakistani politics.

Maryam herself called the victory a reaffirmation of Sharif’s support. However, a lower turnout is something that the party should be worried about, commented a diplomat. Along with the feuds within the family and the party, another topic of discussion at the reception was Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan.