Rawalpindi - Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Fiaq-e-Jafria (TNFJ) Chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Moosvi has demanded the Punjab government to release the innocent persons of Shia community which were arrested in connection with Ashura clashes in Raja Bazaar.

He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to punish the real culprits involved in setting a mosque and seminary ablaze in Raja Bazaar in November 2013. Moosvi expressed these views while addressing a press briefing at Ali Mosque held in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram here on Wednesday. Moosvi also announced 14-points code of ethics for mourners on the occasion.

He said the government and police should set all the detained persons of Shia community free immediately after DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor exposed the real culprits involved in Ashura violence in Raja Bazaar.

He said that the commencement of Muharram demands brotherhood, tranquillity, and peace in the homeland. He said the government should deploy troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers during Muharram to maintain law and order situation in the city.