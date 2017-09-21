ISLAMABAD - Nepal is one of Asia’s most impressive showstoppers but its unstable political climate and frequent changes in government have hampered the country’s development and economic growth. In earlier years, the Constitution Day of Nepal was celebrated on 9th November to commemorate the 1990 constitution, but a new law was enacted on September 20th, 2015.

The Ambassador of Nepal Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari hosted a well-attended reception at Serena hotel Islamabad to mark the 3rd anniversary of the constitutional and national day of Nepal. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest at the event which was also attended by politicians, intellectuals, diplomats, businessmen. National anthems of Nepal and Pakistan were played.

Known for his contribution towards space technology, the former Chairman of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO,) Mr. Saleem Mahmood, was also present among the notables. Starting his career in 1960, Saleem Mahmood is a national hero just like Dr. A Q Khan, Munir Ahmed Khan and Samar Mubarakmand. Mr. Mahmood stated that Pakistan was ranked among the top three countries including US and Russia in space technology because Pakistan tested the first Rocket on 7th June 1962.

He further elaborated that the country is still in the 6th or 7th most advanced country in space technology. Lt .Gen(R) Abdul Qayyum, who recently returned after performing Hajj with his two daughters, was also present. It was anticipated that Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum would be taken in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi but was unfortunately dropped at the last minute. Brig. Ameer Gulistan Janjua, who served as governor and ambassador to Nepal and Saudi Arabia, was also present. Mr. Janjua is a great visionary man of over 90 years who is still actively contributing to his people and Pakistan. He can speak Nepali and has in-depth knowledge of Nepal’s history, culture, and politics. Engr. Balig -ur-Rehman is a humble man, who served as the minister of state in the interior ministry. He has no airs about him.

Mr. Balig -Ur- Rehman made a short speech on this occasion in which he said that Pakistan greatly values it relation with Nepal. He stressed that both countries share common perceptions on regional and international issues. While shedding light on the diplomatic ties, he added that they date back to 1960 and both countries are enjoying historical and cultural links. He said that the bilateral relations can be further strengthened by improving people to people contacts through cultural exchange and religious tourism between two countries. He wished peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of Nepal. Ambassador of Nepal, Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, the first ever woman ambassador from Nepal in Pakistan, said she feels privileged to enjoy a very close friendship with the former Nepali ambassador who served in Pakistan over the past 35 years.

“The credit for friendship between the two countries doesn’t only go to me only but to all Nepali ambassadors who served before me”, she said. Madam Sewa Lamsal Adhikari is of a different nature. She is humble, polite and extroverted but selective when it comes to meeting people. The ambassador Sewa Lamsal also delivered a speech on the occasion and thanked the guests, especially Muhammad Balighur Rehman for sparing his precious time to be the chief guest of the ceremony.

She said that Nepal and Pakistan have been enjoying cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1960. The relationship of cooperation, trust, and friendship has extended in various fields including culture, education, trade, environment, and tourism among others, she added.

She said that Nepal is grateful for the educational support of the government of Pakistan through PTAP framework. Hundreds of Nepalese Students are studying in different universities of Pakistan. While talking about the economic cooperation, she said that the cooperation in the private sector and business communities had also been increasing and growth in trade volume was also witnessed in the last fiscal year. She briefly touched upon the activities of the embassy of Nepal in the last one year.

In March, they celebrated the 57thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with Nepali musical performance in Islamabad and Lahore. In May, the embassy organized a Peace Walk to spread the message of peace. In July, the embassy hosted an event on Nepal-Pakistan Tourism promotion.

She was pleased to see big infrastructure projects and attainments of high economic growth in Pakistan and Pakistan commitments to attend the agenda, 2030 for sustainable development. On this joyous occasion, she congratulated the government of Pakistan for its strong leadership.

She also praised the beauty of Pakistan saying that she had visited all the provincial capitals, chambers of commerce, universities and the major cities in Pakistan.

The abundance of natural resources, ancient cultural heritage, and historic sites, as well as the scenic beauty of Pakistani, also impressed her. While talking about Nepal, she said her country observed many positive signs after the promulgation of the constitution. Nepal achieved economic growth of about 7% in the last fiscal year; the first in several decades. It also attracted the substantive amount of foreign direct investment as well as higher number of tourists. She recalled the generous support of the government of Pakistan for Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in April 2015.

–The writer is a freelance contributor