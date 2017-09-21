Rawalpindi - The Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday asked the administration to involve the local community in the anti-dengue campaign.

He said that there is a need create awareness among masses regarding precautionary measures to avoid the spread of virus in the city.

“The local administration will mark the private houses red where dengue larvae and mosquitoes were found to alert other people for maintaining cleanliness in their houses, as it is a responsibility of the people to maintain cleanliness in their houses,” he stated this while reviewing the anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi at Commissioner’s Office.

He was accompanied by the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Imran Nazir.

He said that the government was working for last five to six years to end the dengue virus but it would not end completely without the participation of the local community in the campaign.

He said that local leaders should also involve the local residents in their campaign so their area would be declared dengue-free. He said that this year, there was a cut in the number of dengue patients as total 100 patients were recorded in the government-run hospitals across the province. “Mostly dengue patients in the Rawalpindi arrived from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister made it clear that the provincial government would not do any politics over this issue and accommodate all the dengue patients from KP and other areas of the country.

He directed the District Health Authority to compile the data of the dengue patients from KP so that information could be shared with KP government.

The Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Imran Nazir said that dengue larvae were found in Rawalpindi from more than 2500 room coolers and it was a matter of concern, and the people should ensure cleanliness of the room coolers on daily basis to avoid breeding places of the mosquitoes.

He said that government was working hard to take measures to avoid the spread of dengue virus but it was also the duty of the citizens to help the government and adopt the measures suggested by the government to avoid this disease.

Later, the minister visited dengue ward at Holy Family Hospital and inquired the health of the patients and inspected the facilities provided to them.