Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi police have registered cases against 14 wall chalking, security ordinance and Punjab renting rules violators. According to details, Gungmandi Police registered cases against two renting rules violators, Ramazan and Waqas, while Westridge Police netted Abdul Shakoor, Yousaf, Aslam and Tanveer on the same violation. Morgah Police on violation of wall chalking ban registered cases against Muslim Khan and Iqbal.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police booked Ajmal. Airport Police nabbed Zubair, Iqbal and Irfan. Saddar Wah Police sent behind the bars Suleman and City Police arrested Zafar Iqbal on Security Ordinance violation.