Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested 18 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Police nabbed two POs Shabir Jan and Shakoor Jan involved in a murder case. Likewise, Shalimar police arrested Fazal Kareem wanted by police in a kidnapping case. Golra police arrested Liaqat Ali, Margallah police nabbed Atif and Aabpara police arrested Shahid Majeed wanted by police in various crime cases. Golra police arrested Shehbaz Bibi wanted by police in a murder case. Ramana police managed to arrest Shakeel while Shamas Colony police arrested POs Uqab Rasti. Koral police arrested Shahid and Allah Dita for having 1040-gram and 130-gram hashish respectively.

Nilore police arrested Sher Wali for having 113-gram hashish. Sabzi Mandi police held Ramzan for having 225-gram hashish while Margallah police recovered 30-bore pistol from Sajjad Masih. Karachi Company police arrested Qasid who had snatched a mobile phone from a female during walk in the area. CIA police recovered one pistol each along with ammunition from two accused Kamran and Zeeshan.