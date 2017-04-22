Islamabad-Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui repledged that varsity would fulfil its responsibility to promote intellectual thoughts and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic purists and literary and social activities.

The AIOU that was named after Dr Iqbal, great philosopher and poet, is determined to disseminate his thought-provoking message among the students for their character-building and putting them on the track of nation-building, said a press release on Friday.

In his message on the occasion of 79th death anniversary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the Vice Chancellor said that Iqbal’s message of peace and co-existence is relevant to cope with challenges of extremism and terrorism.

To mark the day, the university broadcast and telecast live programmes on Dr Muhammad Iqbal, over its web TV and FM radio network.

Special programmes were presented the whole day to educate and update its students on philosophy and thoughts of the great poet, particularly with references to his message to youth. Dr Shahid Siddiqui further said that the University is engaged in extensive research work on his thoughts.

It is also laying special focus on research and in-depth study on various aspects of Iqbal’s message for the young generation.

The university has been regularly holding conferences and seminars to highlight the message of the national heroes, motivating the youth to follow in their footsteps, he added.