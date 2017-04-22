Rawalpindi-Security was beefed up inside and around the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport after security agencies received terror threats here on Friday, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

Following the threats government has put all the law enforcement agencies on high alert, sources added. The top bosses of police and ASF chalked out a comprehensive security plan to tackle any untoward incident, they said.

According to sources, the presence of police force has been enhanced around the BBIIAP while ASF was also put on high alert, as a terrorist organization has threatened to attack the airport. They said that commandoes of Elite force and Muhafiza Force Squad have been deputed around airport to keep an eye on suspects and anti-social elements. Moreover, the security inside the airport has also been tightened by ASF and all the vehicles and passengers are also checked carefully, sources said. Similarly, Pakistan Rangers and troops of Pakistan Army have also been deployed inside the airport to avert any terrorist attack, sources said.

A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed that terrorists sent threats regarding attack on the airport and other sensitive installations in the city. The police officer seeking anonymity said that a high level security plan has been devised in a meeting held between City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and Chief Security Officer (CSO) of ASF. He said that during the meeting it was decided the ASF would guard the airport from inside while police would be responsible for outside security.

Sharing the security plan, the police officer said that three sections of Elite Force commandoes have been stationed around the airport while two squads of Muhafiz Force would also patrol around the airport. He said some seven pickets have also been set up at Dhoke Lalyal, Jungle Area, Flying Club Turn, Base Camp and inside the Landing Area. All the vehicles and persons either on motorcycles or on foot are being checked and frisked by the police with scanners and metal detectors, he said.