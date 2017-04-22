Islamabad-Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson Friday said that innovation and entrepreneurship were playing an increasingly important role in economic growth and job creation in Pakistan.

The envoy hosted a reception for 27 Pakistani Australia Awards scholarship winners who will shortly depart for Australia to undertake short courses in entrepreneurship and energy security in Pakistan and the region.

The courses aim to build capacity in innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan’s public and private sectors to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security though cross-border collaboration.

Addressing the participants, she said, “We are glad to support Pakistan’s innovation trajectory, through training in Australia’s world-class business institutions, while the courses in energy management will help Pakistan harness the energy and hydropower potential of the Himalayas to enhance energy security, regional cooperation and trade.”

The high commissioner added that some of the courses will have a special focus on increasing women’s participation in the public and private sectors to facilitate economic growth, which is a core policy priority for Australia. Half of the awardees are women.

Twenty of the awardees will participate in a four-week course in ‘Business Incubation Management’ at the University of Queensland, Australia, and seven others will participate in a regional short course on ‘Supporting Energy Security in South Asia – Strengthening Cross Border Energy Arrangements’ at the Australian National University, Canberra.

Australia has been providing scholarships to Pakistan since 1991 and offers around 100 scholarships annually. Australian awards are aimed at to develop the capacity and leadership skills of individuals who can contribute to the development of their home country, and build people-to-people links at individual, institutional and country levels.