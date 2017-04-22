Islamabad-Despite approval of supplementary grant from the finance ministry, the daily wages employees working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are still waiting for their salaries, an official said on Friday.

The finance ministry this week had approved the release of funds for the teaching and non-teaching staff working under FDE. Around Rs 290.706 million was approved as supplementary grant for Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD).

Talking to The Nation, a representative of Daily Wages Staff Association Nadeem Turi said that there is no progress at ground level.

“No process has been initiated and accounts offices of the educational institutions are not confirming any development,” he said.

He also said that no steps have been taken from the concerned ministry regarding release of employees’ salaries.

Another daily wages teacher, Rooh-ul-Ameen told The Nation that only verbal information was passed regarding issuance of salaries while ‘practically’ no such development has reached to employees.

“Accounts departments of the institutions are denying receiving of salary lists,” he said. He said it is not possible to believe until any notification regarding salaries is issued by CADD.

A model college principal who wished anonymity informed The Nation, though the approval of salaries was announced but till no directions regarding preparing of lists have been received to college administration. According to him, a week ago the ministry had sought the details of daily wages employees but nothing has moved an inch after that.

“The Ministry was mulling to provide 5-month salaries but colleges asked to issue the salaries till the month of May,” he said. An official at FDE also informed The Nation that there is ‘no update’ regarding issuance of salaries, as the orders have not been received by the ministry till now.

“It is possible that the implementation will take some time because government procedures are not completed over the night,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per information received to The Nation, Ministry of CADD has also not received any official order concerning salaries of daily wages employees at FDE. An official at CADD informed that ministry has not received any notification about salaries approval; however, serious steps were being taken to resolve this matter in past.

There are around 2300 employees working in the model setup under FDE including teaching and non-teaching staff. Daily wages employees had received their last salary in the month of November last year when they were credited two months unpaid salaries out of four months.

Meanwhile, official from Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) talking to The Nation said that the ministry has forwarded the case of salaries to finance division.

And Finance Division in its observation asked to implement the directions of Prime Minister (PM) in true letter and spirit. But, later on minister CADD held a special meeting with finance minister to release the salaries of daily wagers of FDE.