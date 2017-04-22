Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that promotion of culture particularly traditional and regional sports and provision of quality entertainment facilities in the federal capital is among the priorities of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

He expressed these views while inaugurating the two-day Tent Pegging competition being organised by the MCI at F-9 Park, here on Friday. He observed that level of interest of the people and enthusiasm in the sports like tent pegging is laudable. The mayor said that the tent pegging depicts bravery, skill and courage of the players. He said that purpose of organizing such sports event is to attract residents of Islamabad towards traditional sports and positive activities.

While appreciating the arrangements made for the tent pegging event, he said that involving riders in such a large number is commendable and MCI will ensure arrangements of such events every year.