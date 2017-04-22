Islamabad-Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted bail to Taji Khokhar for medical treatment in cases of land grabbing and others.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddique of IHC heard the bail plea of the accused filed through his counsel Zahid Bukhari Advocate.

During the proceeding, Bukhari argued that his client was suffering from health problems and he should be granted bail for treatment.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to Khokhar for three months against the surety bonds worth Rs 2.5 million each case.

The court also directed the Interior Ministry to place the name of Taji Khokhar in exit control list (ECL) and observed that the accused was on bail and not entitled to leave the country.